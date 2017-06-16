Truth & Lies: Watergate scandal

45 years later, a look back at the scandal that shook the nation. (Photo: ABC)

It was the scandal surrounding the highest office in the land that shook the nation.

Watergate.

The break-in at the DNC that led to President Nixon's resignation and the indictment of 69 people in his administration.

ABC News looks back at the archives, uncovers new details in the investigation, and brings us new perspectives, 45 years later.

Nixon's secretary Rosemary Woods

Nixon's 1974 State of the Union, addressing Watergate

