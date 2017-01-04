The Chat Wednesday January 4: Off The Top

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cruise vacation disaster complaint
-
Teens accused in handbag heist
-
Council passes fake service dog bill
-
Deadly multi-car crash on U.S. 1
-
Woman and 4-year-old boy killed in I-95 crash
-
Medical marijuana in Florida: What now?
-
Romeo & Juliet: Northeast Florida's eagle cam
-
Jacksonville's Human Rights Ordinance
More Stories
-
Report: North Florida pilot using wrong flight rules…Jan. 4, 2017, 4:34 p.m.
-
Snow flurries on the First Coast this weekend?Jan. 4, 2017, 3:46 p.m.
-
Bomb threats called into two Central Florida Jewish centersJan. 4, 2017, 11:56 a.m.