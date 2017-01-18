The Chat Wednesday January 18: Ringmaster Kristen Wilson

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing man last seen near Jacksonville
-
Fugitive wanted for cop killing captured
-
Kamiyah Mobley interview
-
Family of slain teen outraged
-
Continuing coverage: Found after 18 years
-
Passing meals to the homeless in downtown
-
Kidnapping suspect extradited to Jacksonville
-
Eastbound lanes reopen on Mathews Bridge
-
Kamiyah Mobley: 18 years later
More Stories
-
Hernando man reported missing after delivering body…Jan 18, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
Firehouse named America's favorite sub shopJan 18, 2017, 4:08 p.m.
-
Woman attacked after using the park bathroom in St.…Jan 18, 2017, 11:03 a.m.