The Chat Tuesday July 11: 5 and Dime Theatre

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What truck drivers wish you knew
-
Woman struck by boat propeller in St. Augustine dies
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
8-year-old dies after crash in Argyle Forest Boulevard
-
Amazon job fairs kick off in Jacksonville
-
Robots used for knee surgeries at Mayo Clinic
-
FCN viewers help mom rescue puppies from being aborted
-
Woman shot while walking through Walmart parking lot: Police
-
Push for permanent memorial for man killed on Independence Day
-
Video captures hit and run of bicyclist
More Stories
-
Fantastic stretch of sunshine through the end of the…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Late fumble seals Sharks victory in arena championshipJul 11, 2017, 9:10 a.m.
-
IKEA looking to hire 250 people for Jacksonville storeJul 11, 2017, 11:03 a.m.