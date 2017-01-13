The Chat Thursday January 13: Before We Go

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Continuing coverage: Found after 18 years
-
Kidnapping suspect Gloria Williams, speaks to Kamiyah Mobley in court
-
Father, Grandmother, of Kamiyah Mobley speak out
-
JSO, local police, at home where Kamiyah Mobley was found
-
Flagler deputies investigating dog video
-
Search for suicidal man and daughter
-
JSO: Kamiyah Mobley found 18 years after kidnapping
-
Kamiyah Mobley found safe 18 years later
-
Video of dog on top of trailer sparks outrage
-
Long-running farmers market forced to move
More Stories
-
Warm weekend with a few coastal showersJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Missing toddler and her father found safe in OrlandoJan 13, 2017, 10:10 p.m.
-
'This is really a joyous outcome': Past…Jan 13, 2017, 8:06 p.m.