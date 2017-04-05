Noreen's Beauty Blog: Brushes

The Chat's beauty and lifestyle expert Noreen Young is showing us all the different tools!
Trending in Blending & Applying... get all types of foundation and concealer for a seamless and natural-looking application. Watch Noreen's clip from today's show above to see what works and what doesn't.
- Beauty Blender
- Mini Sponges and wedges
- Finger Sponge
- Synthetic Make-Up Brush
- Makeup Magic Wand
Follow Noreen's blog at beautycandy.wordpress.com
Want more info on today's segment or do you have a beauty question for Noreen? Email her at info@noreenyoung.com or give her a call at 904-739-2560
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs