Noreen's Beauty Blog: Brushes

Noreen Young

Noreen Young , WTLV 6:01 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

The Chat's beauty and lifestyle expert Noreen Young is showing us all the different tools!

Trending in Blending & Applying... get all types of foundation and concealer for a seamless and natural-looking application. Watch Noreen's clip from today's show above to see what works and what doesn't.

  • Beauty Blender
  • Mini Sponges and wedges
  • Finger Sponge
  • Synthetic  Make-Up Brush
  • Makeup Magic Wand

Follow Noreen's blog at beautycandy.wordpress.com

Want more info on today's segment or do you have a beauty question for Noreen? Email her at info@noreenyoung.com or give her a call at 904-739-2560

© 2017 WTLV-TV


