Noreen Young's summer beauty blog

Get tips from The Chat's beauty expert Noreen Young and watch weekdays at 3:00 on NBC 12.

The Chat's beauty and lifestyle expert Noreen Young is here to share some refreshing summer ideas for the foodie and for your face, skin, and body.

Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar has so many awesome uses today -- it's all about using it as a Hair Rinse for Body & Shine.

After shampooing, rinse your hair with a 1/3 cup of Bragg cider vinegar and a quart of water. Pour a dash of this pre-made mix on your hair and keep in a plastic bottle in the shower. Lasts a few weeks. Your hair will be so shiny and feel fresh too!

Bonifide Provisions Bone Broth for wellness and for incredible skin! Celebrities and the girl and guy next door are clamoring for this broth, even in the summertime. Organic, Gluten-Free, Paleo. Made from grass fed beef bones. Your skin will LOVE its beauty filled benefits.

All Beauty Water is my favorite drink besides fresh spring or bottled water. Staying hydrated and feeling good is so important during these hot summer months.

Both a drink and skin care in one! Talk about multi-tasking!

Naturally flavored and comes in three flavors:Cucumber Aloe,Strawberry Acai and Pomegranate Rose. Stay refreshed and hydrated. No artificial sweeteners,colors,flavors or preservatives. NEVER sugar!

8 Skin vitamins

7 Skin Nutrients

Staying hydrated is super important and we can never say it enough.

Created by a woman of course!

Healthy Snackin' you don't have to feel guilty for everything you eat not with these awesome snack treats I just discovered while shopping at our local Whole Foods Market. YUM!

© 2017 WTLV-TV