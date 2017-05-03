Noreen Young's global beauty blog

Get tips from The Chat's beauty expert Noreen Young and watch weekdays at 3:00 on NBC 12.

The Chat's beauty and lifestyle expert Noreen Young is back with the latest global beauty obsessions from models, make-up artists, and hair stylists.

If you're looking for a line that's adored by many and that's filled with ingredients found in nature...

Nyakio calls herself a formulator, storyteller whose line is filled with global beauty ingredients from around the globe. Nyakio™'s line is inspired by her family of medicine men, farmers and educators.

Founder Nyakio Kamoche Grieco, a first-generation American of Kenyan descent, shares family recipes as well as beauty traditions from 13 countries across the globe.

Her latest product that's trending is her Sweet Almond Cleansing Balm Oil rich with natural skin loving ingredients. I know you know this but it bears repeating... NEVER go to sleep with makeup on!

Always wash your face day and night.

Noreen's Beauty Tip: Almonds are not only good for your health but Sweet Almond oil is also great for massages, removing makeup, and conditioning hair.

Hair look dull?

Madame C.J. Walker Beauty Culture

Wonderful scalp exfoliator that is detoxifying and soothing. Celebrities and hair stylists love this brand.

Get rid of that product buildup on your hair!

Inglot Cosmetics is known for their awesome hues and rich long lasting beauty formulas.

Makeup artists,models and the girl next door covet this brand. It was used in Fashion Week for Autumn/Winter '17/'18 Michael Costello's faces hit the runway with this line. Black Amethyst ,soft smoky eyes were defined but not overdone. Lips on the models were layered with bold blood red and dark plum the faces were soft and lightly contoured. Not overdone. From Poland now taking over the US.

Noreen's Beauty Tip: For fashion events or photos, I like to use a dental pick to apply mascara to lower lashes. This brush used in another way to get every tiny lash and looks so natural.

