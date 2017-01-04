WTLV
Noreen Young's Chat Beauty Blog

Noreen Young

WTLV 4:57 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Who doesn't want gorgeous, healthier looking skin in the new year?
 
The Chat's beauty & lifestyle expert Noreen Young is here to show you what you really need to do to jumpstart the skin you've dreamed of.
 
Buy a starter kit -- try a free sample from inside a magazine, buy small sizes, to TEST-drive what works for you!
 
Keep it simple!
 
Daily:
Clean 
Toner/ skin Freshener 
Hydrate
Protect/Sunscreen
Eye Gel or Cream
 
Exfoliation is essential to refresh and renew the skin! 
 
This is THE most important thing you can do for your skin at least every 7-10 days from a bottle or by the Super Star of exfoliation DIAMOND BUFF: www.beestunning.com
 
Use a face mask weekly! 
 
Email Noreen with any beauty questions you may have at noreen@noreenyoung.com
 


