Noreen Young's Chat Beauty Blog

Who doesn't want gorgeous healthier looking skin in the new year? Get tips from The Chat's beauty expert Noreen Young and watch weekdays at 3:00 on NBC 12

Who doesn't want gorgeous, healthier looking skin in the new year?

The Chat's beauty & lifestyle expert Noreen Young is here to show you what you really need to do to jumpstart the skin you've dreamed of.

Buy a starter kit -- try a free sample from inside a magazine, buy small sizes, to TEST-drive what works for you!

Keep it simple!

Daily:

• Clean

• Toner/ skin Freshener

• Hydrate

• Protect/Sunscreen

• Eye Gel or Cream

Exfoliation is essential to refresh and renew the skin!

DIAMOND BUFF: www.beestunning.com This is THE most important thing you can do for your skin at least every 7-10 days from a bottle or by the Super Star of exfoliation

Use a face mask weekly!