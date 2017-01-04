Noreen Young's Chat Beauty Blog

Who doesn't want gorgeous, healthier looking skin in the new year?
The Chat's beauty & lifestyle expert Noreen Young is here to show you what you really need to do to jumpstart the skin you've dreamed of.
Buy a starter kit -- try a free sample from inside a magazine, buy small sizes, to TEST-drive what works for you!
Keep it simple!
Daily:
• Clean
• Toner/ skin Freshener
• Hydrate
• Protect/Sunscreen
• Eye Gel or Cream
Exfoliation is essential to refresh and renew the skin!
This is THE most important thing you can do for your skin at least every 7-10 days from a bottle or by the Super Star of exfoliation DIAMOND BUFF: www.beestunning.com
Use a face mask weekly!
Email Noreen with any beauty questions you may have at noreen@noreenyoung.com
