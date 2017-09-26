Prepare for the 'This Is Us' premiere

Ready for the return of 'This Is Us'? Of course you are! (Photo: NBC)

They're starting up right where they left off!

NBC's runaway hit drama 'This Is Us' returns Tuesday night and diehard fans are on the edge of their seat.

Will we get those unanswered questions (like Jack's death!) solved in the premiere?... One thing's for sure -- tears will fall by ep's end.

Look back at the first season of 'This Is Us', preview this fall, and don't miss the premiere tonight at 9:00 on NBC 12. Tweet @FCN2go your favorite tearjerker so far.

The Big Three

Season 2 Sneak Peek

© 2017 WTLV-TV