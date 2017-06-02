'One Love Manchester' on ABC

The suicide bombing claimed 22 innocent lives and shook a community.
Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester in May took a tragic turn when a bomber brought things to a screeching, deadly halt.
Less than two weeks later, Ariana returns to Manchester for a charity concert benefiting the families affected.
