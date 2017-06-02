WTLV
'One Love Manchester' on ABC

Preview charity concert 'One Love Manchester' Sunday night after First Coast News at 11:00 on ABC 25.

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 5:48 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

The suicide bombing claimed 22 innocent lives and shook a community.

Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester in May took a tragic turn when a bomber brought things to a screeching, deadly halt.

Less than two weeks later, Ariana returns to Manchester for a charity concert benefiting the families affected.

Preview the event above and watch Sunday night after First Coast News at 11:00 on ABC 25.

