Late night hosts address Las Vegas tragedy

Late night talk show hosts address Las Vegas tragedy. (Photo: ABC)

The largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Sunday night's tragedy in Las Vegas claimed at least 59 lives and injured 527 others.

Late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, a Las Vegas native, and Jimmy Fallon addressed the events at the top of their shows.

Watch an emotional monologue from Kimmel and two powerful performances by Miley Cyrus on 'The Tonight Show' below.

Jimmy Kimmel on Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

Miley Cyrus Opens The Tonight Show with Moving Performance of "No Freedom"

Miley Cyrus performs 'The Climb'

