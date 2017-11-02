Kerry Washington praises women supporting women

'Scandal' star Kerry Washington talks about supporting other females and possibly running for office!

"We're realizing that if anybody is vulnerable, we are all vulnerable... so we really have to look out for each other."

Kerry Washington reflects on the brave women speaking up about sexual assault and harassment and the new level of support seen around the country.

The 'Scandal' star sits down with Ellen and even talks about possibly running for office.

Kerry Washington Praises Women

