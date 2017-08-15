Jimmy Fallon addresses events in Charlottesville and Riz Ahmed performs

Jimmy Fallon opens 'The Tonight Show' addressing the events in Charlottesville. (Photo: NBC)

It was a somber opening on 'The Tonight Show' last night.

Host Jimmy Fallon reflected on the events in Charlottesville, the bigotry and hate that took innocent lives.

Later in the show, guest Riz Ahmed performed a powerful rendition of his song 'Sour Times', saying the piece has become even more relevant in the last decade.

Watch both below. 'The Tonight Show' airs weeknights on NBC 12.

Jimmy Fallon's Open

Riz Ahmed's Performance

