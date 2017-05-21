GMJ After Dark: Jobs that don't stop overnight

Share This Story

Thousands of hard-working folks around the First Coast work overnight shifts – sleeping during the day and eating breakfast while most of are just about to hit the pillow. GMJ After Dark is following just a few of those people who keep area industry alive overnight.

Tillman’s Meats and Country Store

11:00 p.m.



Normal store hours have long passed, but Richard Gayadeen is still hard at work at Tillman’s Meats and Country Store in Mandarin. “Whew,” Gayadeen exclaims as he opens the smoker.

The lifestyle is becoming a new normal. He’s stocking shelves and standing over a hot fire that burns through the night. Flavors unmatched, and his customers cannot get enough.

“They say it’s ‘real good,’ this can beat what they say is ‘good’ in Texas or Tennessee, and that gives a good sense of satisfaction,” Gayadeen said.

He’s owned Tillman’s for just over two years – trading his career in accounting for one in the kitchen.

“It was a hard decision to go from the office to the kitchen, but it’s a decision I don’t regret,” Gayadeen said.

He keeps his knives as sharp as his instincts – knowing exactly when to pull the smoking meat off the fire.

“My favorite part about being here at Tillman’s is being creative,” Gayadeen said.

Even if that means being at work 15 hours or more. During the summers or holidays, he said, when orders for smoked brisket start to pile up in his note pad, Gayadeen will be in the kitchen past 3 a.m.

The night we shadowed him, Gayadeen had been able to go home to his wife and newborn son for a couple hours as his employees' closed-up shop. He was back by 8 p.m. and started to feed the fire inside his industrial smoker.

“It can be tiring sometimes, staying up at night and coming to work the next day and making long hours in the kitchen, but I have a good support system,” Gayadeen said.

He couldn’t tell us exactly what goes into the blend of spices he uses, but it is something inspired by his mother’s home cooking in Trinidad.

“Even though I work long hours of the day into the night to ensure things are done properly to ensure my customers get the best quality,” Gayadeen said.

We left Tillman’s after midnight to shadow our next overnight job, but Gayadeen said he would still be at work for a few more hours – keeping the tradition alive.