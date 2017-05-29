Back in the Day with GMJ; Memorial Day

A US flag adorns the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, May 28, 2017. Motorcyclists are in Washington for the traditional annual Rolling Thunder ahead of Memorial Day, May 29. / AFP PHOTO / Jose Luis Magana (Photo credit should read JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Many of you are likely enjoying a day at the beach or relaxing during this national holiday off. But today as we go ‘Back in the Day with GMJ’ we want to highlight not just the importance of memorial day but its history.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it started following the civil war and officially became a federal holiday in 1971. In 1865 the civil war ended claiming more lives than any other conflict in U.S. history.

It required the country's first national cemeteries to be established. By the late 1860s in many cities tributes to fallen soldiers were being held. Their graves were decorated with flowers as people prayed.



Waterloo, New York first celebrated what we now know as Memorial Day on May 5, 1866. It hosted an annual community-wide event decorating soldiers graves.



By 1966 Waterloo was official declared the birthplace of Memorial Day, by the federal government. In May of 1868 a nationwide day of remembrance was called for by a leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, General John A. Logan.

The Day became known as Decoration Day, a time to decorate the graves of soldiers who died in battle. By 1890 Decoration Day became an official state holiday for many northern states. Decoration Day gradually became known as Memorial Day honoring American military who died in all wars. In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which made Memorial Day the last Monday in May.

