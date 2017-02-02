Back in the Day with GMJ: Lincolnville

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. - There is a section of St. Augustine where the streets were once filled with children playing, black children in particular. Where business was booming, black businesses in particular. It's an area called Lincolnville. It was founded by former slaves in 1866 and includes 45 blocks just south of downtown and stone’s throw from the busy historic district.

The area still remains but those who knew it the way it once was say that Lincolnville no longer exists.



Once known as Little Africa, the community for those unaware of the evils outside of its boundaries served as its own little city.

"There were grocery stores, beauty parlors, they had the pool hall on Washington Street, everything was here," said Gwendolyn Duncan who grew up in Lincolnville and moved away as an adult.



There were signs virtually everywhere of a society unaccepting of Duncan, a then naive child.



"When the marches were taking place in 1964 I was just a child," said Duncan. "I thought it was a parade going down the street with all the sheets and everything. I said hey I want to be in this parade. You didn't know it was really the Klu Klux Klan."

Mary Thomas, Duncan's mother, raised all eight of her girls in Lincolnville. Their lineage goes back more than a century there. Their roots reach near its founding.

"We were a part of and descendants of people who struggled and survived," said Duncan. "All of the things that were against them they survived. It really touches my heart."



Duncan's great great grandfather arrived in St. Augustine in 1870, a free-man from the Carolinas on a four-wheeled horse-drawn carriage. Her great grandmother's name, Abbie Finley Hailman is etched in a marker at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church on Lovett Street.



"My great grandmother was a founder of this church," said Duncan. "It's the church I grew up in, singing in the choir."



Its appearance inside and out has seen some change, much like Lincolnville which has experienced gentrification. Duncan believes now lost is Lincolnville’s flavor, its close knit feel, black owned homes and businesses.



"It's painful and heartbreaking to see what has happened to the area that I grew up in," said Duncan.



“Lincolnville is no longer Lincolnville to me," said Thomas. "It's just another street."



There are still signs of times past, including 87 Washington Street which bears the name of Frank Butler, an African American political leader who founded one of the few black beaches in Florida, a slave cabin restored that is believed to be the last surviving of its kind in St Augustine and the Excelsior High School building, the first public high school serving black students in the old city.



"To be a part of this history is a blessing," said Duncan. "God placed us here."



The family still owns property in Lincolnville that they plan to hold onto for centuries ahead. They're holding on to a proud past, in spite of its hazy future.



"I want people to know that there is hope, that there is peace and there is love and joy but they can't forget about where they came from," said Duncan. "They can't forget about those who came before them because we are standing on their shoulders."



