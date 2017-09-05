WTLV
Ellen chats with Charlottesville survivors Marissa and Marcus

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 11:34 AM. EDT September 05, 2017

It's a powerful premiere today on Ellen.

She sits down with Charlottesville survivors Marissa Blair and her fiancé Marcus Martin.

The two survived the attack but their friend Heather Heyer was the only casualty during the protests. They're committed to continue spreading her message of love.

Preview Ellen's Season 15 premiere below and watch at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Ellen's Premiere Preview

