Ellen chats with Charlottesville survivors Marissa and Marcus

It's a powerful premiere today on Ellen.

She sits down with Charlottesville survivors Marissa Blair and her fiancé Marcus Martin.

The two survived the attack but their friend Heather Heyer was the only casualty during the protests. They're committed to continue spreading her message of love.

Ellen's Season 15 premiere

Ellen's Premiere Preview

