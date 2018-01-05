You can get unlimited pancakes at IHOP for only $4

Pancakes with butter and syrup (Photo: Paul Johnson, (c) Paul Johnson)

Pancakes lovers your prayers have been answered!

IHOP is bringing back their most sought after deal - unlimited pancakes.

Yes, seriously, for just $3.99 you can get your favorite breakfast food from now until February 11th. The deal is in honor of IHOP's 60th anniversary & let's just say we're pumped. Choose any regular or short stack of pancakes with hash browns, eggs, bacon or sausages and then let the pancakes keep on rolling!

Happy eating!

Daily Blast Live