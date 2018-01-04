How to order the secret Harry Potter menu at Starbucks

(Photo: Cuddihy, Madeline)

If you love coffee and Harry Potter we have the perfect combination for you!

The Harry Potter secret menu from Starbucks includes two delicious drinks: the Butterbeer latte and the Butterbeer frappuccino!

Want to order them? Just ask for these delicious combinations.

1. THE BUTTERBEER LATTE

A whole milk steamer with two shots of espresso

Two shots of caramel

Three shots of toffee nut syrup

Three shots of cinnamon dolce syrup

Add whipped cream & caramel flakes!

2. THE BUTTERBEER FRAPPUCCINO

Order a creme frappuccino blended

Three pumps of caramel syrup

Three pumps of toffee nut syrup

Add a dash of cinnamon or pumpkin spice!

