Celebrate Red Nose Day on NBC 12

Get silly for a great cause!
Red Nose Day is BACK on NBC 12 for an all-night event, benefiting children's charities from around the world.
The day has raised over $1 billion dollars since it launched in the UK in 1988. It began in the US in 2015, helping charities like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children's Health Fund, and Save the Children.
Grab a red nose at any area Walgreen's and tag us here and here in a fun picture with friends, family, co-workers to be featured.
The fundraising event kicks off at 8:00 tonight on NBC 12 with a special American Ninja Warrior, Running Wild featuring Julia Roberts, and then the star-studded special at 10:00.
