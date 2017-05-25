Celebrate Red Nose Day on NBC 12 and help children's charities around the world.

Get silly for a great cause!

Red Nose Day is BACK on NBC 12 for an all-night event, benefiting children's charities from around the world.

The day has raised over $1 billion dollars since it launched in the UK in 1988. It began in the US in 2015, helping charities like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children's Health Fund, and Save the Children.

Grab a red nose at any area Walgreen's and tag us here and here in a fun picture with friends, family, co-workers to be featured.

The fundraising event kicks off at 8:00 tonight on NBC 12 with a special American Ninja Warrior, Running Wild featuring Julia Roberts, and then the star-studded special at 10:00.

