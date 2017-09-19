Best of 'Will & Grace'

Look back at what made 'Will & Grace' so special on the peacock network. (Photo: NBC)

It's a sitcom that broke ground, made broadcast history, and let audiences of all ages and backgrounds laugh together.

'Will & Grace' premiered September 21, 1998 on NBC and introduced the world to one-of-a-kind characters Jack, Karen, Will and Grace.

The fab foursome was a ratings hit and a first in network primetime to feature two lead gay characters.

W&G held on to its coveted Must See TV Thursday time slot for its full run and now, 11 years later, the show's making a big return to the network where it all began.

Watch the cast talk about what made it all so special below and don't miss their Paley Center tribute tonight at 10:00 on NBC 12.

'Will & Grace' returns Thursday, September 28, at 9:00 on NBC.

Will & Grace

