Ashley Judd talks Weinstein on GMA

Ashley Judd talks exclusively with GMA about explosive allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

It's the Hollywood scandal that became a movement.

When the New Yorker and New York Times published sexual harassment accounts against Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein, it created a domino effect.

The women who spoke up, publicly and anonymously, led to more women sharing their experiences in Hollywood and around the world with hashtag #MeToo.

One of those brave 60+ women at the forefront was actress Ashley Judd.

This morning Judd sat down exclusively with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America. Her emotional interview reflected on Harvey Weinstein's predatory behavior, her own experience harassed in his hotel room, and so many others with shared experiences.

Watch her interview in full below.

Ashley Judd on GMA: Part 1

Ashley Judd on GMA: Part 2

