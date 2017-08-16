'AGT' reveals first results and 'Marlon' premieres

An exciting results show AND a new comedy coming your way!
'America's Got Talent' kicked off its live shows last night and tonight seven acts advance to the semi-finals.
Also, expect a performance from Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal.
Following 'AGT', actor/comedian Marlon Wayans premieres his new family sitcom 'Marlon', based loosely on his own life.
Preview both below and watch starting at 8:00 on NBC 12.
Grace VanderWaal's first audition
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs