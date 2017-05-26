'Still Star-Crossed' keeps spinning the tale of Romeo & Juliet

Romeo & Juliet's ending was only the beginning...
From the executive producers of your favorite TGIT shows 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Scandal', and 'How to Get Away with Murder' comes romantic drama 'Still Star-Crossed.'
You think you know what happened at Romeo & Juliet's wedding? Think again...
Preview 'Still Star-Crossed' below and don't miss the premiere Monday night at 10:00 on ABC 25.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs