SNL Weekend Update: Summer Edition

It's an institution within an institution! Weekend Update on 'Saturday Night Live'.

You can't have 'Saturday Night Live' without its parody newscast Weekend Update.

The parody news show has seen its share of evolutions over SNL's 40+ year history and always pushes the envelope when it comes to current events.

The current co-anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, have been manning the desk since 2014 and have proved to be a winning pair, especially in the last election season.

This summer, they'll host a special edition of the sketch show in primetime.

Preview 'Weekend Update: Summer Edition' below, premiering tonight at 9:00 on NBC 12.

Who's been your favorite Update pairing (or solo anchor) over the years? Tell us in the comments or tweet us @FCN2go.

Weekend Update: Summer Edition

Weekend Update Throwbacks!

