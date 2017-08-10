SNL Weekend Update: Summer Edition

You can't have 'Saturday Night Live' without its parody newscast Weekend Update.
The parody news show has seen its share of evolutions over SNL's 40+ year history and always pushes the envelope when it comes to current events.
The current co-anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, have been manning the desk since 2014 and have proved to be a winning pair, especially in the last election season.
This summer, they'll host a special edition of the sketch show in primetime.
Preview 'Weekend Update: Summer Edition' below, premiering tonight at 9:00 on NBC 12.
Who's been your favorite Update pairing (or solo anchor) over the years? Tell us in the comments or tweet us @FCN2go.
Weekend Update: Summer Edition
