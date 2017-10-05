WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Scandal kicks off its farewell season on TGIT

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 11:09 AM. EDT October 05, 2017

Gladiators, we'll get through this together.

Olivia Pope and associates are ending their rollercoaster run this season on ABC.

Say goodbye to Scandal all year long on ABC's TGIT lineup at 9:00.

Preview the return below and tweet @FCN2go when you watch LIVE and use the hashtag #TGITLife.

'Grey's Anatomy' kicks the night off at 8:00, followed by 'Scandal''s return at 9:00, 'How to Get Away with Murder' at 10:00, and First Coast News at 11:00.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories