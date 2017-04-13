'Scandal' celebrates 100 episodes in a big way... tonight at 9:00 on ABC 25.

Gladiators, we've arrived at a special milestone!

Olivia Pope and the 'Scandal' crew are celebrating 100 episodes.

The episode will go back in time, before the series started, and re-imagine everyone's lives as if Fitz did not become president.

Preview tonight's ep below, watch OMG moments from the #Scandal100 above... and catch 'Scandal' LIVE at 9:00 on ABC 25.

Scandal Sneak Peek "The Decision"

