'Scandal' celebrates 100 episodes!

'Scandal' celebrates 100 episodes with a special "What if..?" episode tonight at 9:00 on ABC 25.

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 2:51 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

Gladiators, we've arrived at a special milestone!

Olivia Pope and the 'Scandal' crew are celebrating 100 episodes.

The episode will go back in time, before the series started, and re-imagine everyone's lives as if Fitz did not become president.

Preview tonight's ep below, watch OMG moments from the #Scandal100 above... and catch 'Scandal' LIVE at 9:00 on ABC 25.

Tweet @FCN2go your favorite 'Scandal' storyline, character, or couple!

Scandal Sneak Peek "The Decision"

