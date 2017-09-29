'Saturday Night Live' premieres with host Ryan Gosling

Host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z kick off Season 43 of SNL.

Get ready to go LIVE from coast to coast!

Iconic sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' returns for its 43rd season this weekend, coming off a very memorable election year.

The group recently took home eight Emmys and creator Lorne Michaels compared them to the magic of the debut season.

This season, SNL will go live from coast to coast every Saturday night. Their premiere will feature host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.

Watch Saturday night

