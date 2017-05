Reese Witherspoon talks 'Big Little Lies' season two

It's one of the most talked-about shows of the year!

One of its stars, Reese Witherspoon, talks about the cult status of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' and the possibility of a season two!

Preview Ellen below and watch in full at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Reese Witherspoon talks Big Little Lies

© 2017 WTLV-TV