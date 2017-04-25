Recap 'The Voice' Top 12

'The Voice' Top 12 perform for your votes.

Whose team are you on?!

'The Voice' Top 12 took the stage last night and performed LIVE for your votes.

The next elimination will leave us with 10 finalists.

Re-watch a few of the most-viewed performances below and tell us your favorite in the comments.

Tweet @FCN2go when you watch 'The Voice' live on NBC 12 Monday and Tuesday nights.

Hunter Plake - Top 12: "Somebody That I Used to Know"

Mark Isaiah - Top 12: "One Dance"

Vanessa Ferguson - Top 12: "A Song for You"

Chris Blue - Top 12: "Love and Happiness"

© 2017 WTLV-TV