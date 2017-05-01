Recap 'Movie Night' on DWTS

**Spoilers Ahead!**
Glitz and glamour defined 'Movie Night' on DWTS!
'Dancing with the Stars' featured some of your favorite films tonight on ABC 25, set to all types of dance.
The stars then went head to head in chosen dance-offs, decided by the judges and your votes in real-time.
Re-watch a few of the finest and catch DWTS Monday nights at 8:00 on ABC 25.
SPOILER ALERT: Both Bachelor Nick Viall and partner Peta and Olympian Nancy Kerrigan and partner Artem were sent home in a double elimination.
