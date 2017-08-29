Recap last week's AGT LIVE shows

Recap AGT's LIVE shows on NBC 12. (Photo: NBC, NBC)

Plenty of surprises in store when you go LIVE on network TV!

'America's Got Talent' continued their live shows from Hollywood last week as they close in on the semi-finals.

There were a few technical issues and one dramatic walk-off from the set...

Re-watch the highlights below and don't miss Week 3 of 'AGT' tonight and tomorrow starting at 8:00 on NBC 12. Tweet @FCN2go when you watch the acts perform LIVE.

AGT LIVE Recap

© 2017 WTLV-TV