Recap 'DWTS' semi-finals

Spoiler Alert...
The competition is heating up, as the fight for the mirror ball trophy nears a close!
Remaining contestants on 'Dancing with the Stars' took to the floor for the semi-finals tonight on ABC 25.
Olympian Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, World Series champ David Ross, and NFL running back Rashad Jennings each performed two dances...
Watch them in the ballroom below and tell us your team in the comments.
Don't miss the DWTS two-part season finale next Monday and Tuesday night on ABC 25.
SPOILER: Gold medalist Simone Biles was eliminated in a shocking finish ahead of the finale.
