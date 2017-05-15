Recap 'DWTS' semi-finals

Recap the 'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals on ABC 25. (Photo: ABC)

Spoiler Alert...

The competition is heating up, as the fight for the mirror ball trophy nears a close!

Remaining contestants on 'Dancing with the Stars' took to the floor for the semi-finals tonight on ABC 25.

Olympian Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, World Series champ David Ross, and NFL running back Rashad Jennings each performed two dances...

Watch them in the ballroom below and tell us your team in the comments.

Don't miss the DWTS two-part season finale next Monday and Tuesday night on ABC 25.

SPOILER: Gold medalist Simone Biles was eliminated in a shocking finish ahead of the finale.

Normani and Val’s - Waltz

Rashad and Emma’s - Quickstep

Simone and Sasha’s - Rumba

David and Lindsay’s - Tango

© 2017 WTLV-TV