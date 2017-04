Re-watch a few of the memorable "Boy Band vs. Girl Band" dances on DWTS! (Photo: ABC)

Your 90s favorites come to life!

'Dancing with the Stars' tackled iconic boy bands and girl groups tonight on ABC 25.

The dance battles featured some of your favorite hits from NSYNC to Destiny's Child... and welcomed guest judge Nick Carter of Backstreet Boy fame.

Team Boy Band

Team Girl Group

Simone and Sasha's Samba

Normani and Val's Salsa

© 2017 WTLV-TV