Re-watch 'The Voice' finale performances and tell us who took your votes.

Another season of 'The Voice' is about to come to a close and a new winner about to be crowned!

Teams Blake, Adam, and Alicia went head to head in the grand finale last night.

Re-watch their fierce performances below (including an original song from Lauren Duski!) and tell us who got your votes in the comments.

And tonight on the Voice Results, not only will a winner be announced but expect performances from Miley Cyrus, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, CeeLo Green, Gladys Knight, and more!

Lauren Duski - Finale: "Deja Vu"

Chris Blue - Finale: "Rhythm Nation"

Aliyah Moulden - Finale: "Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours"

Jesse Larson - Finale: "Woman"

