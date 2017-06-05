Re-watch moments from 'One Love Manchester'

It was a night to remember in Manchester...
Pop star Ariana Grande returned to the UK after a suicide bombing devastated her show last month, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Grande returned with a star-studded lineup who helped raise money for the victims and families affected.
Watch a few of the emotional and high-powered moments from 'One Love Manchester' below.
Chris Martin and Ariana Grande - Don't Look Back In Anger
Mac Miller and Ariana Grande - The Way
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs