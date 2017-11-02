Preview 'Will & Grace' fall finale

Karen gets vulnerable in the 'Will & Grace' fall finale. (Photo: NBC)

The 'Will & Grace' fall finale airs tonight on NBC 12. The series made an unconventional return this fall to Must See TV Thursdays.

In tonight's ep, we find Karen in an emotional state over maid Rosario -- actress Shelley Morrison has since retired from acting and did not reprise her role.

Also, notable guest star Minnie Driver makes a return as Karen's arch-nemesis Lorraine Finster.

Preview below and watch 'Will & Grace' Thursday nights at 9:00 on NBC 12.

