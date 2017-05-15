Preview 'The Voice' semi-finals

We're closing in on the finals!
'The Voice' semi-finals get underway tonight on NBC 12.
Re-watch a few memorable performances from the Top 8 below and tell us your favorite in the comments.
Tweet @FCN2go with hashtag #VoiceTop8 when you watch live at 8:00 on NBC 12.
Hunter Plake - Top 10: "Higher Love"
Vanessa Ferguson - Top 10: "Doo Wop (That Thing)"
Chris Blue - Top 10: "24K Magic"
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs