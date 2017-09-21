Preview 'The Voice' season premiere

Get ready to swing those chairs around!
'The Voice' is back and these coaches are in it to win it.
Tried and true OG's Blake Shelton and Adam Levine return, as does Miley Cyrus for a second season, joined by new coach Jennifer Hudson.
Grammy and Oscar-winning Hudson will bring a whole new spin to the Emmy-winning show.
Preview the premiere below and don't miss it Monday, September 25 at 8:00 on NBC 12.
