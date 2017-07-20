WTLV
Watch episode highlights from 'The Night Shift'

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 7:00 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

Clock in to 'The Night Shift'!

NBC's hit drama is back for the summer and keeping that E.R.-style pace and suspense.

Not to mention, Mark Consuelos is a new addition to the cast as recurring character Dr. Cain Diaz in Season 4.

Re-watch a few episode highlights from last week before catching a new ep tonight at 10:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.

Set Things Right (Episode Highlight)

Real Talk from a Fake Patient (Episode Highlight)

