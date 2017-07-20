Clock in to 'The Night Shift'!
NBC's hit drama is back for the summer and keeping that E.R.-style pace and suspense.
Not to mention, Mark Consuelos is a new addition to the cast as recurring character Dr. Cain Diaz in Season 4.
Re-watch a few episode highlights from last week before catching a new ep tonight at 10:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.
Set Things Right (Episode Highlight)
Real Talk from a Fake Patient (Episode Highlight)
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs