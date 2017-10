Watch the #TGIT lineup Thursday nights starting at 8:00 on ABC 25, followed by First Coast News at 11:00. (Photo: ABC)

The TGIT trio is back in full force!

The leading ladies of 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Scandal', and 'How To Get Away with Murder' bring all the fierce to ABC 25.

Preview tonight's all-new lineup below and watch starting at 8:00 on ABC 25. Live tweet your #TGIT commentary throughout and tag @FCN2go to be featured.

Grey's Anatomy preview

Scandal preview

How To Get Away with Murder

© 2017 WTLV-TV