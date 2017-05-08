Preview 'DWTS' trio rounds on Facebook live

The final five on 'Dancing with the Stars' tackle trio rounds, set by the judges.

We've made it to the final five on DWTS!

'Dancing with the Stars' has trimmed down the ballroom to Olympian Simone Biles, NFL running back Rashad Jennings, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton, and World Series champ David Ross.

Tonight the stars will take on trio rounds, with partners selected by the judges.

Preview their match-ups below from the DWTS Facebook page.

Watch 'Dancing with the Stars' live at 8:00 on ABC 25, followed by Quantico and First Coast News at 11:00.

© 2017 WTLV-TV