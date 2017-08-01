Preview 'AGT Judge Cuts' with Laverne Cox

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Judge's Cuts" -- Pictured: (l-r) Top Row: Howie Mandel, Tyra Banks, Simon Cowell Bottom Row: Mel B, Laverne Cox, Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

Week 3 of 'Judge Cuts', here we come!

'America's Got Talent' welcomes guest judge Laverne Cox as another Golden Buzzer is up for grabs.

Preview a couple acts from tonight and tell us your favorites in the comments.

Who do you think will advance to the live shows? Tweet us @FCN2go when you watch live starting at 8:00 on NBC 12.

Skaters Billy & Emily England

Re-watch 9-year-old singer Celine Tam before her return tonight!

© 2017 WTLV-TV