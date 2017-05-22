Prep for 'The Voice' finale

Ready to crown 'The Voice' of 2017!
Teams Blake, Adam, and Alicia remain in the fight...
Re-watch their final four contestants Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Jesse Larsen, and Chris Blue below and tell us your favorite in the comments.
Watch 'The Voice' finale live at 8:00 on NBC 12 and don't miss the Voice Results Tuesday night at 9:00.
Chris Blue - Semifinals: "Take Me to the King"
Jesse Larson - Semifinals: "I Was Wrong"
Lauren Duski - Semifinals: "Ghost in This House"
Aliyah Moulden - Semifinals: "I Can Only Imagine"
