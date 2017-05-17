WTLV
Close

Prep for the 'Designated Survivor' finale

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 4:54 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

An explosive finale ahead and 'Designated Survivor' wouldn't have it any other way.

The hit ABC show wraps up the season with a BANG.

Preview the season finale below with an exclusive clip, debrief with star LaMonica Garrett, and a special 360 view of the showdown.

'Designated Survivor' airs tonight at 10:00 on ABC 25, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.

Season Finale clip

Cast Debrief with LaMonica Garrett

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories