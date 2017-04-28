Oprah and Ellen remember the history-changing 'Coming Out' episode

It's been 20 years since Ellen's Time cover and history-changing 'Coming Out' episode on her sitcom.

Ellen reflects on the anniversary of her coming out publicly, for both her and her TV character.

She recruited daytime queen Oprah Winfrey to play her therapist on the show, as she dealt with the new storyline.

The two stars talk about receiving death threats and violent calls following that monumental show.

Ellen also reunites with her love interest on the show, Laura Dern, and entire cast of the sitcom for the first time since it ended in 1998.

The actress/comedian has since garnered even greater success, in her top-rated syndicated daytime show since 2003 and several Daytime Emmy awards.

Preview the show below and celebrate 20 years today at 4:00 on NBC 12.

