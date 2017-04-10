New Thor: Ragnarok trailer adds a lot of humor to an epic superhero showdown

Actor Chris Hemsworth arrives at the premiere of "Thor" held at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Frank Trapper)

Peanut butter and jelly.

Simon and Garfunkel.

Thor and Hulk?

Yes, the pairing of the Marvel Universe's two strongest superheroes is on its way.

Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit theaters on November 3.

The film features an all-star cast with Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Hiddleston headlining the group. Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum will also make their Marvel Studios debuts in the third Thor feature.

The latest trailer was released on Monday.

Based on the tease, the film seems to take a far departure in tone from the previous Thor flicks. Following the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, it's easy to see why Marvel would head back to the cosmos to lighten up one its popular properties.

This November, Thor: Ragnarok. Watch the teaser trailer now! pic.twitter.com/74hKD75vJ0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2017

