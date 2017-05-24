WTLV
New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer features more bad guys, churros and a Spanish quiz

First Coast News , WTLV 10:58 AM. EDT May 24, 2017

The wise-cracking, web-slinging Spider-Man has some real issues.

The Vulture is the latest bad guy to test the new Spidey and that's probably the least of his problems.

He is being micro-managed by Iron Man, he has nosey classmates and there's a Spanish quiz in the middle of his crime fighting efforts. 

Through it all, he just wants to prove himself. 

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to hit theaters on July 7.

