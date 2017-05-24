New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer features more bad guys, churros and a Spanish quiz

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 27: An advertisement for the upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is displayed at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, United States. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

The wise-cracking, web-slinging Spider-Man has some real issues.

The Vulture is the latest bad guy to test the new Spidey and that's probably the least of his problems.

He is being micro-managed by Iron Man, he has nosey classmates and there's a Spanish quiz in the middle of his crime fighting efforts.

Through it all, he just wants to prove himself.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to hit theaters on July 7.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW:

© 2017 WTLV-TV