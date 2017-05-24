New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer features more bad guys, churros and a Spanish quiz

The wise-cracking, web-slinging Spider-Man has some real issues.
The Vulture is the latest bad guy to test the new Spidey and that's probably the least of his problems.
He is being micro-managed by Iron Man, he has nosey classmates and there's a Spanish quiz in the middle of his crime fighting efforts.
Through it all, he just wants to prove himself.
Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to hit theaters on July 7.
