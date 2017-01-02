Netflix in January: What's coming and going

A new year is on the horizon, and so is a fresh slate of Netflix titles.
Come January, it will be out with the old – including classics Coming to America, Breakfast at Tiffany's and Dazed and Confused – and in with the new – like Netlix's Series of Unfortunate Events, original film Clinical and the 2016 movie Alice Through the Looking Glass.
Here's the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix:
Available 1/1/17
Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
After Innocence (2005)
Bee Movie (2007)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braveheart (1995)
Caddyshack (1980)
Collateral Damage (2002)
Dreamcatcher (2003)
El Dorado (1966)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
HALO Legends (2009)
Hugo (2011)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
License to Drive (1988)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Ocean's Twelve (2004)
Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman II (1980)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining (1980)
The Perfect Physique (2015)
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss (2016)
Trudell (2005)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Available 1/3/17
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/6/17
Coin Heist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Growing Up Coy (2016)
Mar de Plastico: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tarzan and Jane: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/7/17
Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)
Under the Shadow (2016)
Available 1/9/17
Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)
Ratchet and Clank (2016)
Available 1/10/17
As I Open My Eyes (2015)
Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (2016)
Happily Married (2015)
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
We're Lalaloopsy: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/11/17
Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
Available 1/13/17
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Aquarius (2015)
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Historia de un clan: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It Follows (2014)
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/14/17
Camp X-Ray (2014)
Cardboard Boxer (2016)
Estar O No Estar
Available 1/15/17
A Beautiful Now (2015)
Hostage to the Devil (2016)
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)
Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)
Available 1/16/17
Flash of Genius (2008)
Halloweed (2016)
Rezort (2016)
Available 1/17/17
Fatima (2015)
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 (2016)
Available 1/19/17
Good Kids (2016)
Available 1/20/17
Frontier: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Papa (2015)
Take the 10– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/21/17
Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)
Grami's Circus Show: Season 2 (2016)
Available 1/24/17
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gad Gone Wild– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (20160
Kill Command (2016)
Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/25/17
Era el cielo
Available 1/27/17
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
iBOY– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kazoops!: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shadows of Truth (2016)
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)
Available 1/28/17
Ripper Street: Season 4
Available 1/30/17
Antibirth (2016)
Swing State (2016)
Available 1/31/17
Bill Burr Stand Up Special– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
And here are the titles exiting the streaming service in January:
Leaving 1/1/17
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons: Season 1
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Coming to America
Columbo: Seasons 1 – Season 7
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2
Chopped Collection: Collection 2
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop: Season 1
Fixer Upper: Season 1 – Season 2
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 1 – Season 3
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote: Season 1 – Season 12
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers: Season 4
Property Brothers: Season 5
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1 – Season 6
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What?: Season 3
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
Leaving 1/6/17
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest
Leaving 1/29/17
Stephen King's A Good Marriage
Copyright 2016 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs